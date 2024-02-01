Games24x7, a gaming platform, announced the 15 start-ups it has shortlisted for its GameTech Accelerate programme at the annual Gaming, Animation and VFX (GAFX) 2024 event in Bengaluru.

Launched in December 2023 in partnership with the Karnataka government, the programme is aimed at nurturing and propelling promising ventures that offer innovative and viable solutions for India’s rapidly evolving online gaming industry.

The 15 start-ups were selected from over 200 applications across four focus areas: new games (real money, casual, hyper-casual, educational, simulation, strategy, and massively multiplayer online or MMO game); real-time analytics, telemetry and personalisation; security and anti-cheating measures; and community and social integration.

The shortlisted start-ups will be mentored by experts from Games24x7, AWS, and Lumikai in the areas of technological advancements, business continuity strategies, financial stability frameworks, market penetration strategies, and more.

The programme will culminate with an exclusive pitch session for potential investors, scheduled for March.

The shortlisted start-ups are Brahman Studios, CBIT Original Gaming App, Credexon, Felicity, Geniuscrate Games, Mantis Pro Gaming, My Tournament, NoobStorm, Pixcell Play, Play CKT, PlayDa, Pro Shooter VR, Score Kount, Tolee and Wega Labs.

The collaboration between Games24x7 and the Government of Karnataka reflects a shared vision and commitment to drive innovation, foster entrepreneurship and push the gaming industry towards unprecedented growth and development, the company said, besides establishing India as a global hub for gaming innovation, creativity, and excellence.