Gland Pharma, a generic injectable-focused pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Eribulin Mesylate Injection.

The product is expected to be the first generic approval on the market, and the Hyderabad-based company expects to launch this product in the near term through its marketing partner. It had US sales of approximately $92 million for 12 months ending in February 2024, according to IQVIA.

Gland Pharma is co-developing several complex injectables, including this product, with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Private Ltd, according to a release.

Eribulin Mesylate Injection is generally indicated for the treatment of some types of cancer under specific conditions.