Global Covid-19 cases near 10-million mark

Covid-19 cases across the globe crossed the 9.9 million mark on Sunday, according to reports.
The number of Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide stood at 9,984,111 on Sunday morning, according to the John Hopkins Tracker. The total number of Covid-19 fatalities reported stood at 4,98,841.
The milestone comes in light of a huge spike in cases in the Americas along with a resurgence in cases in countries that had earlier seemed to flatten the curve. According to experts, there could be a recurring pattern in terms of reported infections in the coming months and into 2021, Reuters reported.
Out of the cases recorded so far, North America, Latin America and Europe each account for approximately 25 per cent of cases. Asia and the Middle East account for 11 per cent and 9 per cent of cases respectively, according to the Reuters report.
The United States accounted for the highest number of cases with 2,510,281 infections recorded so far with casualties amounting to 1,25,539 as per John Hopkins tracker.
India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in cases on Saturday with 19,900 infections recorded within 24 hours. The total tally was at 5,28,859, Union health ministry data showed on Saturday. The recovery rate, however, has also increased to 58.56 per cent.
Eight States — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — contribute 85.5 per cent of an active case load of Covid-19 and 87 per cent of total deaths in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this week had cautioned against the global spike in cases.
Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergency programme had said that many countries in North, South, and Central America, are still struggling with unprecedented community transmission. He said the pandemic has not yet reached its peak in many countries in the Americas.
A WHO-led initiative called the ACT-Accelerator is racing to drive vaccine manufacturing to make it available to a greater extent when approved. The health agency urged the government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines for Covid-19.
