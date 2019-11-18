News

Global school chain Cognita, now in India

M Somasekhar Hyderabad | Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

Global Private Schools Group Cognita has added India to its chain of schools in eight nations with a partnership with CHIREC International School, Hyderabad.

With 76 schools, Cognita, was acquired by Switzerland’s billionaires Jacobs Holdings for $2.57 billion in 2018.

In a communication, Ratna D Reddy, founder-Director of CHIREC International, started in 1989 and having 3 schools, 3,700 students and 1,000 staff, said Peter McLaughlin, will join as the CEO and take forward the collaboration.

Cognita was formed in 2004 by private equity firm Bregel and Chris Woodhead, former inspector of Schools in UK. It’s schools are in UK, Singapore, Brazil, Chile and Hong Kong.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

