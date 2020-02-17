GMR to host ‘Hyderabad Airport Run’ on February 29

MULO Wonderloop 500: Be prepared for a surprise
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) is set to organise an ‘Airport Run,’ considered to be the first such initiative in an airport environment in the country, on February 29.
Promoted as ‘Hyderabad Airport Run 2020’, the evening run (from 5 pm) with a tagline of ‘Run… Eat… Play… Repeat…’ will not only engage the runners but also their families and friends on the lines of a festive carnival that will indulge the participants with fun, food and music.
The airport is reaching out to the airport community and Hyderabad City as part of the engagement.
The event features two categories — a 10-kilometre run with a participation fee of ₹800 and a 5k-run for a fee of ₹500. The minimum age limit to participate is 12 years for the 5k category and 14 years for the 10k timed category.
Run plus fun
SGK Kishore, CEO-GHIAL, said, “Our aim is to engage with people and promote an active and healthy lifestyle through this Airport Run that will combine running with a range of fun activities. We plan to make it an annual feature”.
The ‘Airport Run’ will begin from the GMR Arena, near the Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel. The run is supported by Aparna Constructions as Title Sponsor, Aviserve and HMS Host as Platinum Sponsors.
Hyderabad’s Capricio Band will offer a musical programme after the run. The run also features a host of activities, including a flea market, fun zone for children and other amusement activities.
