Goa govt adds e-learning devices to Anganwaadis with support from ConveGenius

E-learning devices will soon be a new addition for children in Anganwaadis across Goa.

Based on a pilot project launched with the support of Siemens Limited, the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Goa, incorporated ConveGenius.

It is an ed-tech based company which has earlier done similar projects in 16 States including Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Pilot launch

This advanced learning system will be launched initially on a pilot basis at Anganwadis in Satteri and Ponda.

E-learning is undertaken as a project under the ‘Digital India Mission.’ After the launch of this pilot project, plans are afoot to extend it to all the Anganwadis across the State.

Speaking about e-learning, Minister for Women and Child Development Vishwajit Rane said in an official announcement: “Introducing e-learning to Anganwadi children has always been a dream for me, which I am very happy to say, has been accomplished with the help of Siemens and ConveGenius.”

Rane added: “Our Anganwadi children will be prepared for a first grade before they enter mainstream school. Online education will help our children to improve their education activities and get familiar with the technology. I am grateful to our honorable Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant for his constant support in every project and this initiative taken by us.”

Software in Konkani, English

According to the release, the educational software in Konkani and English is designed as per ECCE guidelines by ConveGenius. This digital set up comprises smart TV and tablets with preloaded educational software to the Anganwadis.

The tools designed by ConveGenius aims to strengthen the foundation of students, provide motivation, and build confidence by developing L-S-R-W (LISTENING-SPEAKING-WRITING-READING) skills through the tablet-based digital learning methods, the release mentioned.

The advanced learning system aims to help children clearly remember information and make them interested in creating work programs and exercises while recording each student's performance.

Speaking about the software, Co-founder of ConveGenius Jairaj Bhattacharya said in a statement: “We are excited to participate in this initiative. With the new NEP guidelines focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy our digital curriculum frameworks will rapidly aim in improving learning outcomes and creating a digital systemic transformation.”

He added: “This will tie with our larger goal to impact 100 million students across India for our EdTech for Naya Bharat mission launched in 16 states so far in the country.”

The motive behind this initiative is to provide the Anganwadi children with the same infrastructure and facility that the private schools have.