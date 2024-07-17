The prolonged Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may temporarily be resolved on account of the recent showers, following which around 1.5 tmcft of water is flowing into Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu daily.

Karnataka Deputy CM, D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the state’s Water Resources Minister, said late on Tuesday that more water was flowing into TN than mandated by the tribunal. The tribunal had asked Karnataka to release 1 tmc of water daily till the month-end. The Dy CM, however, appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to allow construction of the Mekedatu dam, saying it will benefit them more than Karnataka.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said, “If there is water, we will let it flow. Around 177 tmcft has been released in a normal year, and we don’t want to hold back. There have been some showers, so that is a good sign. The water has to travel 250-300 km. Today, we are getting good inflows. Tamil Nadu should not worry and neither are we,” he said, adding that Karnataka does not want to disrespect the court either.

Addressing the assembly on Tuesday, Shivakumar said inflows into the four major reservoirs in the Cauvery River basin in Karnataka have increased following good rains in the catchment areas. “If things continue this way, the problem in releasing water to Tamil Nadu may probably be sorted out,” he said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, after an all-party meeting on Sunday, had said the government was ready to release 8,000 cusecs of daily water from the river to Tamil Nadu instead of one tmcft (11,500 cusecs).