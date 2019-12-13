News

Goodwin Jewellers promoters arrested

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

AM Sunilkumar and AM Sudheeshkumar, Promoters of Goodwin Jewellers, have been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Thane police on Friday afternoon after a 52-day manhunt.

The duo have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including alleged fraud of several crore rupees.

The duo will be produced at the special court on Saturday to seek their police custody. Their properties, and other assets will be provisionally attached by the police for security.

