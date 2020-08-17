Google slams Australia’s proposed new media bargaining code

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
Google has slammed the new media bargaining code drafted by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and backed by the federal government, calling it “unfair.”
Google is now flashing a message that leads to an ‘open letter to Australians’ drafted by Melanie Silva, Managing Director, on behalf of Google Australia, to users in the country.
“We need to let you know about new Government regulation that will hurt how Australians use Google Search and YouTube,” reads the letter.
The Australian government on April 20 directed the ACCC to draft a mandatory code of conduct “to address bargaining power imbalances between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms, specifically Google and Facebook,” the ACCC had said in an official release. It had then released a draft code for public consultation on July 31.
“The draft code would allow news media businesses to bargain individually or collectively with Google and Facebook over payment for the inclusion of news on their services,” it said.
The code also includes a set of ‘minimum standards’ for: “providing advance notice of changes to algorithmic ranking and presentation of news; appropriately recognising original news content, and providing information about how and when Google and Facebook make available user data collected through users’ interactions with news content,” it added.
According to the letter penned by Silva, this would provide an unfair advantage to media companies over other website owners and small businesses. It would further put user data at risk while hurting certain free services, the letter read.
“A proposed law, the News Media Bargaining Code, would force us to provide you with a dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube, could lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses, and would put the free services you use at risk in Australia,” wrote Silva.
“We partner closely with Australian news media businesses — we already pay them millions of dollars and send them billions of free clicks every year. We’ve offered to pay more to license content. But rather than encouraging these types of partnerships, the law is set up to give big media companies special treatment and to encourage them to make enormous and unreasonable demands that would put our free services at risk,” she added.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...