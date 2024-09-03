The government on Monday notified the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission for a period of three years, with serving Supreme Court and high court judges as its chairperson and members.
The term of the 22nd law panel ended on August 31.
According to a Law Ministry order issued late Monday through a gazette notification, the panel will have a full-time chairperson and four full-time members, including member-secretary.
The secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs and the secretary of the Legislative Department will be its ex-officio members. There cannot be more than five part-time members, according to the order.
It said the chairperson/ members of the Law Commission "who are serving judges of the Supreme Court/ High Court shall perform their functions on a whole-time basis up to the date of retirement from the Supreme Court/ High Court or expiry of the term of the Commission, whichever be earlier".
The time spent by them in the performance of such functions as chairperson/ Member of the Commission will be treated as "actual service".
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.