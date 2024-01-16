DY Patil International University along with various government departments will organise a conclave to sensitise students on ‘Sustainability, Productivity and Green Growth’ at the University’s Pune campus on January 18.

The government departments that will participate in the event include the National Productivity Council, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, NPC- ICRO and IPL.

Science provides the basis for new and sustainable approaches, solutions and technologies to meet the challenges of sustainable development.

In the past decade, academia has promoted education for sustainable development by integrating environmental concerns in curricula. This is reflected in the progress in research at university level on environmental sustainability and climate change.

Under this series, NPC will organise a consultative workshop on ‘Productivity and Green Growth’.

The interaction will apprise academic stakeholders and student community about green growth initiatives taken by the Government.

Prof Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, DY Patil International University said the University aims to nurture a generation of professionals who are not just aware of sustainability goals but actively contribute to the green growth agenda.

“Our students go to the field as part of a rural internship in the first year itself where they try to understand the problems existing in rural India,” he said.