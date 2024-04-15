The Indian government is actively making efforts to bring back the 17 Indians, onboard an Israel-linked cargo ship l which Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had seized on April 13, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated.

The Minister was speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru. He said he was in touch with his Iranian counterpart and was working to secure the early release of all the 17 Indians onboard. Further, the embassies of both the countries have had active conversations so far. “My Iranian counterpart was responsive,” he said.

In a recent development, Iran has agreed to give India access to the 17 citizens onboard. During his tele conversation with Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that they are monitoring the details regarding the detained ship and soon it will be possible for Indian government representatives to meet the crew.

Jaishankar also reinforced that Modi guarantees safety inside and outside of the country. The Indian government will be there for any Indian in trouble outside the country. The BJP regime has proved to ensure the safety of citiziens in multiple incidents such as Covid times, Sudan and Ukraine crises.

On Saturday, the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Aries was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard “for violating maritime laws”.

(With inputs from agencies)

