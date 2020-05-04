Govt offices dealing with essential services to open with 100 per cent staff: Kejriwal

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Delhi government has announced the opening of all the government offices from Monday that provide essential services with 100 per cent of its to staff to join back.
“The lockdown has been extended for two weeks, but there will be certain relaxations. Those government offices that deal with non-essential services, their 100 per cent staff will come from deputy secretary and above level officers. On the other hand, 33 per cent staff will come below the deputy secretary level,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Private offices will also be allowed to open; however, they will have to work at 33 per cent capacity of their total strength, he added.
However, all the educational institutions and public transport services within the national capital will remain closed.
Some of the companies that are allowed to continue their services during the lockdown include pharma companies, packaging related firms, financial and agricultural sector companies.
“We have suggested the central government that apart from containment zones, other parts of the national capital should be declared green zones so that work can be started in those areas,” said Kejriwal.
Currently, there are 96 containment zones in the national capital.
Meanwhile, 480 Delhi students who went to Rajasthan’s Kota to prepare for competitive exams and were stuck there came back on Saturday.
Forty buses were sent to bring back students stuck in Kota. On reaching Delhi, the students were sent to their respective homes in DTC buses after the medical check-up.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...