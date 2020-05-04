Govt offices dealing with essential services to open with 100 per cent staff: Kejriwal

Delhi government has announced the opening of all the government offices from Monday that provide essential services with 100 per cent of its to staff to join back.

“The lockdown has been extended for two weeks, but there will be certain relaxations. Those government offices that deal with non-essential services, their 100 per cent staff will come from deputy secretary and above level officers. On the other hand, 33 per cent staff will come below the deputy secretary level,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Private offices will also be allowed to open; however, they will have to work at 33 per cent capacity of their total strength, he added.

However, all the educational institutions and public transport services within the national capital will remain closed.

Some of the companies that are allowed to continue their services during the lockdown include pharma companies, packaging related firms, financial and agricultural sector companies.

“We have suggested the central government that apart from containment zones, other parts of the national capital should be declared green zones so that work can be started in those areas,” said Kejriwal.

Currently, there are 96 containment zones in the national capital.

Meanwhile, 480 Delhi students who went to Rajasthan’s Kota to prepare for competitive exams and were stuck there came back on Saturday.

Forty buses were sent to bring back students stuck in Kota. On reaching Delhi, the students were sent to their respective homes in DTC buses after the medical check-up.