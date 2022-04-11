Govt plans new export promotion council for technical textiles

The government plans to set up a separate export promotion council for boosting shipments of technical textiles.

Inaugurating the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India's FAB Show, Darshana V Jardosh, Union Minister of States for Textiles, said there have been many export promotion councils for various fields of textiles and clothing. Being a new addition in textile field, the government is weighing the option of forming a separate export promotion council for technical textiles.

Under the previous governments, she said there were no proper coordination between different ministries and nodal agencies but the present government has ensured that all concerned departments and ministries have smooth coordination and hence there is no need for a new textile policy.

On Textiles Upgradation Fund Scheme, the Minister said the government has to bear the brunt of various financial incentives announced by the previous government without making enough financial provisioning.

The financial burden of unpaid incentives of previous governments have to be met by the present government, she said.

Export target

Having surpassed the export target in the previous fiscal, the government is all set to announce new target, she said.

Rahul Mehta, past-President and current Chief Mentor of CMAI said the first FAB Show (Fabrics, Accessories and Beyond) to be held till Wednesday will have 200 participants and buyers from 8 counties.

Rajesh Masand, President, CMAI, informed that Surat, which is often described as India’s answer to China in fabric development, especially that of Man Made Fibre fabrics, will show case the latest innovations in MMF Fabrics.