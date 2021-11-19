Great Lakes Institute’s professor appointed in expert committee of TN State Planning Commission

Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Chennai on Friday announced that professor Vidya Mahambare of the institute has been appointed on the expert committee of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission for the preparation of the State’s draft policy on ‘Employability and Skilling for a Transitioning Economy’.

Mahambare is a professor of Economics and Program Director of the institute’s two-year PGDM programme since 2016. In a press release, GLIM said that Mahambare has extensive experience in economic research and forecasting and specialises in macroeconomics.

“She has conceptualised and developed reports on critical economic issues such as growth constraints, labour skill mismatch, employment and inflation, in addition to assessing and forecasting the impact of shocks on the key economic parameters,” it added.

Also read: Bala that I knew

After completing her doctorate from Lancaster Management School in the UK, Mahambare went to Cardiff Business School, where she taught courses related to international economics, microeconomics, modern business enterprise, and econometrics between 2001 and 2005. During this period, she was also a research associate at Liverpool Research Group in Macroeconomics, UK.

Prior to joining GLIM, she was a Director and Principal Economist at rating agency CRISIL. She has also been an Independent Director on the Board of SMERA Rating Agency and a member of the Economic Affairs Committee, ASSOCHAM, Tamil Nadu.