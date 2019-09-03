GST dispute resolution programme to be held in Coimbatore on Sept 6

The GST commissionerate in Coimbatore is planning to conduct an outreach programme on Sabka Vishwas Scheme 2019 on September 6.

The programme, according to a communication from the office of the Principal Commissioner of GST and Central Excise would be open to all eligible assessees who have issues relating to arrears, filed returns but not paid the duties/taxes, been served show cause notice/ pending appeals as on June 30, 2019 or file is pending investigation/enquiry/audit in which the duty/tax has been quantified.

The programme is scheduled in the old conference hall of the commissionerate.

While the scheme aims to give a one time measure for liquidation of past disputes relating to central excise and service tax it will not cover cases for which the tax payer has been convicted under the Central Excise Act or Finance Act 1944, of erraneous refund claims and those relating to cases pending before the Settlement Commission