The Gujarat government on Saturday “requested” closure of all slaughterhouses within the urban areas of the state to remain closed on the occasion of “Pran Prathistha” at Ayodhya on Monday.

The Urban Development department of the state government has written a letter in this regard to all the municipal commissioners and administrators of municipalities in this regard, an official statement from the state government said.

The Gujarat government has already declared a half-day holiday on Monday --- till 2:30 pm for all government and state-government-run public sector enterprises on Monday.