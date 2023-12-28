The Gujarat government on Thursday said the State is high on the minds of Tesla founder Elon Musk as an investment destination and it hopes to make an announcement in this regard soon. “Gujarat is hopeful about (attracting) Tesla. While surveying India for spots to invest, it seems Gujarat is imprinted on the mind of Elon Musk and perhaps an announcement in this regard will be made in a short period of time.” said Rushikesh Patel, State Health Minister and spokesperson for the government.

The minister in his interaction with the media at Gandhinagar on Thursday said Tesla will also consider the fact that Gujarat currently houses automotive manufacturers including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and MG Motors. ”We are a supportive State for businesses,” he added. Tesla has been eyeing Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka to set up its first unit in India.

According to the Gujarat government officials, Elon Musk is among the dignitaries who have been invited to participate in the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar on January 10-12, 2024.

