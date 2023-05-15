Gujarat Themis Biosyn reported a net profit of ₹11.69 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, 2023, as against profit of ₹9.79 crore in Q4 FY22. Revenue from operations remained almost flat at ₹28.17 crore compared ₹28.76 crore.

The company’s yearly net profit surged to ₹57.97 crore from ₹43.62 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations jumped 29.7% to ₹148.97 crore.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn (GTB) was incorporated in 1981 as a joint sector company by GIIC Ltd. and Chemosyn (P) Ltd. It commenced production in August 1985. The company is focused on pharmaceuticals. GTB was subsequently taken over by Yuhan Group, South Korea and Pharmaceutical Business Group (India) Ltd. (PBG).

PBG a unique consortium of five competing drug companies - Themis Medicare Ltd., Kopran Ltd., Anant & Co., Cadila Health Care Ltd. (Zydus) and Lyka Labs Ltd. It is being actively managed by Themis Medicare Ltd. (a JV company of Gedeon Richter Ltd, Hungary) since 2007.