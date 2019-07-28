Kerala High Court: Only DRTs can adjudicate debt disputes of more than ₹10 lakh

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
The Kerala High Court has held that adjudication of debt disputes involving more than ₹10 lakh can only be done by the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, 1993 (RDBA Act) and not by the District Collector under the Revenue Recovery Act.
Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while disposing of a batch of writ petitions challenging the revenue recovery proceedings initiated by banks against borrowers and guarantors under the RR Act.
The court said Section 17 of the RDBA Act made it unambiguous that any adjudication for recovery of a debt of more than ₹10 lakh could not be done by any other person or institution or entity other than the DRT, constituted under the RBDA ACT.. The court further said this was further cemented through provisions of Section 18 of the Act, which barred jurisdiction being exercised in such matters by any other person or authority. These provisions then got bolstered by the mandate of Section 19 of the RDBA Act that every bank or financial institution that seeks to recover a debt of more than ₹10 lakh from any person, would mandatory have to make an application to the DRT and no other entity. Besides, Section 34 of the RDBA Act expressly excluded the jurisdiction of every other court except the high court and supreme court.
The court added that the case of the SARFAESI Act stood on a different pedestal because this was a special Act, brought in subsequent to the RDBA Act which intended to provide a special mechanism for recovering debts through methods specified therein.
The court, while directing the revenue authorities to cease all further action, gave full liberty to banks to invoke and pursue remedies under the RDBA Act. It also held that they certainly were entitled to invoke the provisions of SARFAESI Act.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...