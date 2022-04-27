HDFC AMC net up 9 per cent

HDFC Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in March quarter was up nine per cent at ₹344 crore against ₹316 crore logged in the same period last year.
Income increased six per cent to ₹581 crore as against ₹546 crore.
The board has declared a dividend of ₹42.
Expenses increased 12 per cent to ₹138 crore (₹123 crore).
Quarterly asset under management of the fund house was up four per cent at ₹4.27 lakh crore (₹4.12 lakh crore).
Equity asset increased 19 per cent to ₹1.98 lakh crore (₹1.67 lakh crore), while debt fund asset fell nine per cent to ₹1.44 lakh crore (₹1.59 lakh crore).
Liquid fund asset slipped 11 per cent to ₹68,600 crore (₹76,900 crore).
Inflow through systematic investment plan increased to ₹1,230 crore in March quarter (₹1,130 crore).
Shares of the company were down one per cent at ₹2,072 on Wednesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.