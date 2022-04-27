HDFC AMC net up 9 per cent

HDFC Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in March quarter was up nine per cent at ₹344 crore against ₹316 crore logged in the same period last year.

Income increased six per cent to ₹581 crore as against ₹546 crore.

The board has declared a dividend of ₹42.

Expenses increased 12 per cent to ₹138 crore (₹123 crore).

Quarterly asset under management of the fund house was up four per cent at ₹4.27 lakh crore (₹4.12 lakh crore).

Equity asset increased 19 per cent to ₹1.98 lakh crore (₹1.67 lakh crore), while debt fund asset fell nine per cent to ₹1.44 lakh crore (₹1.59 lakh crore).

Liquid fund asset slipped 11 per cent to ₹68,600 crore (₹76,900 crore).

Inflow through systematic investment plan increased to ₹1,230 crore in March quarter (₹1,130 crore).

Shares of the company were down one per cent at ₹2,072 on Wednesday.