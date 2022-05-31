Healthians to launch ‘Health on Wheels’ in Mumbai

Healthians, a technology-driven diagnostics start-up, plans to launch the pioneering new concept of ‘Health on Wheels’ in Mumbai soon after receiving an encouraging response in Delhi NCR.

Currently trusted and patronised by over 2.6 million households, Healthians is poised for a quantum leap as it seeks to further expand its anywhere-anytime services with the ‘Health on Wheels’. The company has over 2,000 highly skilled phlebotomists who specialise in sample collection from any location, coupled with over 20 of its own network of modern laboratories.

Deepak Sahni, CEO and founder, Healthians has a vision to add 10 healthy years to every Indian’s life by providing accurate, affordable and hassle-free preventive diagnostic services anytime, anywhere with access to the ‘Health on Wheels’.

Healthians has been instrumental in changing the consumer behaviour to adopt a preventive approach to health rather than being reactive. And now, it is on the path to disrupting the market with Health on Wheels, which will make testing a lot easier for many people.

Sahni said while ambulance is the one that comes to everyone’s mind when asked about a vehicle associated with healthcare, the company wants to add Health on Wheels as symbol of a proactive approach to health.

Healthians advertised on IPL making a series of ad films based on the widespread reach and convenience of booking encapsulated by the line – ‘Aap Jahan Test Wahan’.