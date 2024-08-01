Heavy downpour brought life to a standstill in the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday amid severe waterlogging and traffic jams in key locations. Operations of several flights were also impacted.

Residents have been advised to brace for more rains in the coming days.

The Delhi government decided to close all schools on Thursday. According to some estimates, Delhi received the highest July rainfall in almost a decade on Wednesday.

There were media reports of deaths related to drowning and electrocution in the aftermath of the heavy rains on Wednesday. Three people were electrocuted near Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk metro station and a 22-year-old woman and her three-year-old child reportedly drowned in a waterlogged drain in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects heavy rainfall to continue in the region and has also issued a red alert. According to its latest bulletin, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will continue in Delhi till August 5.

Salwan station in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area recorded 147.5 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 7.15 am on Thursday, according to IMD.

Waterlogging and traffic snarls persisted on Thursday in several key areas such as ITO and parts of Lutyens Delhi and Gurgaon from the previous day’s downpour.

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday morning i informed commuters on social media about traffic disruptions in several areas due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees. Authorities said efforts were on to drain water using pumps.

Airlines such as IndiGo stated on social media platform X that delays in departures and arrivals at Delhi International airport persisted until Thursday early morning.