Heavy rains for north-west, east as fresh low calls in

Heavy rainfall has been observed at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir until 5.30 pm on Saturday even as a prevailing well-marked low-pressure area weakened and shifted base to central Haryana. Now reduced as a conventional 'low,' it is interacting with a western disturbance that had moved in across the international border, producing widespread rainfall, India Met Department (IMD) said in an update.

Perfect recipe

A 'low' ensconced within a band of low-pressure, or the western disturbance, is generally the preferred condition for heavy weather, especially during a prevailing monsoon. This would mean widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy fall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi until Monday, the IMD added.

Towards the East, a circulation lying over Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh may cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy fall over Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. Under the influence of this circulation, a fresh 'low' is likely to form over land over Bengal and neighbourhood by Monday even as rains over the area continue to hold.

As per the wind-field projections of the IMD, this 'low' may push into the East, Central and adjoining North-West India and could likely be readying itself for the longer haul. The 'low' is projected to be active in the region right until August 27 till when forecasts are available, thanks also to incremental flows from a circulation moving a friendly direction from the North-West Pacific.

Pacific circulation

This circulation in the North-West Pacific, tagged by the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre as '98W,' is currently moving West and is forecast later to move in a West-South-West direction. This is beneficial for the prevailing Indian monsoon, and even 'nudge' the Arabian Sea into action, extracting flows towards India's South-West coast (mainly Kerala and Karnataka) in a couple of days from now.

An IMD forecast from August 20 predicts the same , with heavy rainfall forecast for Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. Strong winds with speed reaching up to 55 km/hr may prevail over the South-West Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the seas. A similar forecast is valid for two more days with the rain belt likely extending North to cover Konkan and Goa as well on the West Coast. Meanwhile, the 'low' moving in from Bengal would trigger heavy rain over East India and adjoining Central India, particularly Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan. An extended forecast available for August 23 to 25 predicts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls may lash North-East India, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.

Forecast

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is forecast for the country during this period except over North-West India and interior parts of peninsular India where isolated rainfall is the more likely outcome. An outlook for Sunday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely over the hills regions of North-West India, especially Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast for Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhatisgarh in the North and East as well as for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry thanks to a 'guest' circulation over the sea off North Tamil Nadu coast.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning has been forecast Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha as the circulation over Bengal undergoes the growth pangs before intensifying into a 'low'.

Forecast for tomorrow said that heavy rainfall may lash East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Bihar.On both days, strong winds with speeds reaching up to 55 km/hr may prevail over the South-West Arabian Sea (to South-West of Lakshadweep and North-West of Male). Fishermen may not venture into these areas.