Two persons, including a woman, lost their lives when huge boulders fell on their home in a landslide at Mogulrajapuram in Vijayawada in the early hours on Saturday. About a dozen sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals, according to the police.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed the officials to be on high alert and hasten relief measures. In the meanwhile, the ghat road to Sri Durga temple in Vijayawada has been temporarily closed as a retaining wall collapsed on the Inddrakilandari hillock.

A holiday has been declared for schools, and people were advised not to step out of their homes, except in emergencies.