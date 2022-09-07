HelpEaze launches 24/7 medical accessibility in Pune 

HelpEaze, a Pune-based start-up, recently launched a 24/7 medical accessibility aimed at delivering ambulance service in 5 to 7 minutes. Currently, they are catering in the Aundh and Baner areas.

Their ambulance service is currently contracted with facilities throughout Pune to provide interfacility transfers. Helpeaze provides a single call source for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities needing to make interfacility transfer arrangements.

HelpEaze is a mobile application for emergency medical services on membership model which starts from ₹20,000 annually.

At the launch, Abhishek Kulkarni, Founder and CMD of HelpEaze Infratech India Private Limited, said “It is going to be a very essential service because when we talk about medical emergency services, we are talking about people’s health and their lives. To make our services reach every individual, we are planning to collaborate with hospitals and pharmacies to ensure that people get the right services at the right time.”

HelpEaze plans to expand their services to pan India within the next 18-24 months.