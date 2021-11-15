HMSI launches Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition at ₹87,138

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has launched a special edition of its 125 cc scooter Grazia in the country priced at ₹87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).
The Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition is inspired by the Repsol Honda racing team design theme, graphics and other elements.
"Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With a rich legacy paving the way for Honda's bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India," HMSI MD, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.
The scooter comes with a programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) engine coupled with features like idling stop system and enhanced smart power (eSP). It also features a multi-function switch, side stand indicator with engine-cut off, three-step adjustable rear suspension and front telescopic suspension.
"The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red and white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts," HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria stated.
