The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for 12 out of the 14 districts in Kerala due to the likelihood of high temperatures and humidity there till May 6.

IMD said the maximum temperatures were very likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts, and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts from May 4 to May 6.

"Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts, except in hilly areas, from May 4 to May 6, due to the high temperature and humidity. (YELLOW WARNING)," it said.

It also issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts for today due to the possibility of warm night conditions there.

The southern state has been reeling under hot weather conditions for several days, leading to educational institutions being closed in Kerala until May 6.

Additionally, the government has also issued a slew of directions, which include avoiding working under the sun from 11 am to 3 pm by construction workers, farmers, hawkers, etc.

It has also asked everyone to avoid exposure to sunlight during these hours of the day and remain hydrated.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit