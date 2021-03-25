Housing sales in top 7 cities breach pre-Covid19 levels in Q1

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Housing sales in top seven cities has made an impressive comeback and surge 29 percent and new launches up by 51 percent year-on-year (YoY) in first quarter calendar 2021 and breaches pre-covid19 levels.
As per property consultant Anarock’s data in Q1 as many as 58,290 homes were sold in the top seven cities in Q1 2021 in comparison to 45,200 units in Q1 2020 – effectively breaching pre-Covid levels. While new launches too were up at 62,130 units in Q1 2021, against 41,220 units in Q1 2020.
“Demand boosters like stamp duty cuts, further reductions in home loan rates by most banks (to 6.70 percent) and ongoing developer discounts and offers helped the residential sector stage a convincing comeback in Q1 2021. Egged on by buoyant sales and enthusiastic consumer sentiment in the October-December period, developers launched several new projects in this quarter - with some spill-over from the pandemic-dampened 2020 pipeline,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Property Consultants.
“MMR and Pune were the most active in this quarter since the limited-period stamp duty cuts and other sops and discounts substantially reduced acquisition cost,” added Puri. He further said “MMR’s homebuyers have responded proactively to the bottomed-out property prices in the country’s most expensive real estate market. This is adequately vouchsafed by the significant rise in property registrations in Mumbai in the first two months of the year.”
Around 58,290 units were sold in Q1 2021 – a yearly increase of 29 percent over Q1 2020. NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Pune together accounted for 83 percent of the sales in the quarter.
Hyderabad recorded the maximum rise in sales in this quarter among the top cities. City sales increased by 64 percent - from 2,680 units in Q1 2020 to about 4,400 units in Q1 2021.
MMR and Pune also saw significantly boosted sales in this quarter when compared to other top cities. Sales in MMR and Pune increased by 46 percent and 47 percent respectively and stood at about 20,350 and 10,550 units, respectively.
In Chennai, about 2,850 units were sold - an increase of 30 percent over Q1 2020.
In Kolkata and NCR, housing sales increased by 10 percent and 8 percent respectively over Q1 2020, with about 2,680 units, and 8,790 units, respectively.
In Bengaluru, about 8,670 units were sold as compared to 8,630 units sold in Q1 2020.
The top seven cities saw around 62,130 new homes launched in Q1 2021 (as opposed to 41,220 units in Q1 2020) - a significant increase of 51 percent YoY. The key cities contributing to new unit launches in Q1 2021 were MMR, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, together accounting for 79 percent of supply addition.
In MMR, about 14,820 units were launched – a significant increase of nearly 41 percent over Q1 2020. Over 66 percent of the new supply was added in the sub Rs 80 lakh budget range.
Bengaluru added about 7,690 units in Q1 2021, a yearly decrease of 11 percent over Q1 2020. Over 68 percent of the new supply was added in the sub Rs 40 lakh to rs 1.5 crore price bracket.
Pune added a new supply of about 13,820 units in Q1 2021, compared to 7,790 units in Q1 2020 - a massive rise of 77 percent. Over 60 percent of the new supply was added in the sub Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh budget segment.
NCR added about 6,750 units in Q1 2021, a YoY increase of 9 percent. About 52 percent of the new supply was in the affordable segment.
Hyderabad recorded a massive spike of 273 percent in new supply from the previous year, with about 12,620 units launched in Q1 2021.
Chennai added about 4,620 units in Q1 2021, a YoY increase of 25 percent over Q1 2020.
Kolkata added about 1,810 units in Q1 2021, an increase of 66 percent over Q1 2020. About 41 percent of the new supply was in the affordable segment.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...