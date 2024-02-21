The Union Government has given the go-ahead for the 182-km Southern stretch of the ambitious Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in Hyderabad. The 340-km RRR project, which encircles the State capital, is aimed at decongesting the traffic in the city and promoting urban satellite centres along the road.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has instructed the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India ) officials to prepare the proposals to declare the southern section of RRR as the national highway.

The Northern part of the 340-km project had already been notified as a national highway.

The State and Central governments are also planning to build a railway line along the RRR to promote urban connectivity.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to clear the hurdles so that the works on the Southern corridor can be taken up.

Responding to his appeal, Gadkari said the Union government would bear the cost of relocation of utilities along the RRR project areas.

The Chief Minister and the Union Minister discussed the disputes between the Centre-State governments regarding the removal of utilities (electricity poles, buildings etc.) along the project area. The cost of relocating the utilities was a bone of contention.

Also read: Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority to be set up to implement road development projects

The Union Minister asked the Chief Minister to speed up the land acquisition and procedural processes related to the construction of the RRR.

The Chief Minister also requested Gadkari to upgrade the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway as a six-lane road and Hyderabad-Kalwakurthy road a four-lane highway.