Hyderabad attracted ₹6,400 cr investment in pharma, biotech: Industry Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad has attracted ₹6,400 crore of investments in pharma-biotech industry in the last one year from 215 companies creating employment to 31,000, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & IT, Government of Telangana.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 19th Edition BioAisa 2022, the annual flagship biotech conference of Telangana, which began here on Thursday. The investment received during last one year was 200 per cent more than what was attracted by the state in the previous year.

“I am hopeful about on-going discussions with some more companies on investments which will be announced soon,’‘ Rao said, while identifying life sciences research and medical devices manufacturing as areas witnessing high traction in the State, among others.

Referring to the contribution of Telangana in tackling Covid-19 pandemic, Rao said two out of three indigenous covid-19 vaccines were developed by the Hyderabad-based companies. A world-class pharma cluster is being set up in Hyderabad which will anchor further growth in the form of a pharma city, the minister added.

BioAsia’s contribution

For almost two-decades, BioAsia has established itself a key contributor to research and industry, Rao observed, and added that it was ‘right time’ to assess current position of life-sciences and pharma and deliberate on the imperatives on future growth

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, government of Telangana said BioAsia had become “an eagerly awaited event not only in the state but in the world” as over 32,000 participants registered for the virtual conference from across the world.

The theme of the conference ‘Future Ready’ was very relevant to the current circumstances in the wake of challenges posed by the pandemic, among others, the official said.

The Genome Valley Excellence Award 2022 was presented to Drew Weissman, a Professor at the Department of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, for his breakthrough pioneering research and development of effective mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. The two-day conference will have panel discussions on a wide range of topics by industry experts and scientists besides a CEO conclave on February 25.