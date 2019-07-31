Hyderabad to kick-start BusinessLine’s Cerebration Business Quiz on Friday

The 17th edition of Cerebration Business Quiz, organised by BusinessLine in association with Union Bank of India, will kick off on August 2 from Hyderabad .

The competition will be held at ICBM School of Business Excellence in Attapur. Participants can register themselves by logging onto http://www.cerebration.co.in.

Written round

Each team will consist of two persons from the same college or company.

A preliminary written round of 20 questions will be followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round regional final. This template will be followed in all the six cities the quiz goes to.

The questions for the quiz will pertain to the world of business framed in text, visual, audio and video formats.

Touted as one of India’s toughest corporate business quizzes, the competition is targeted at business professionals, corporate executives, and students of B-schools.

Grand finale

The topper from each city will be declared a regional winner and will participate in the grand finale to be held in Mumbai on September 7. Six teams in the grand finale will be competing for the honours. The winner will take home a prize money of ₹75,000.

Last year, 963 contestants from all the regions participated in the quiz.

Some of the companies included Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Accenture, Novartis and BPCL. Some of the colleges in the fray ncluded Welingkar Institute of Management, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and Valia college.