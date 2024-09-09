Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday said that its mid-large, Alcazar has increased its contribution to 14.7 per cent now, from 12.7 per cent 2021, in the overall SUV volumes. The company said it was looking at consolidating its presence in the country’s fast-growing SUV segment with the latest model.

Launched first in 2021, HMIL has sold over 75,000 units of the Alcazar, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, told reporters here on the sidelines of the new Alcazar launch. Overall, Alcazar accounts for around 7.5 per cent to HMIL’s all passenger vehicles sold in the country, he said.

Price cut

The company on Monday has launched the new Alcazar price starting at ₹14.99 lakh for the petrol version and ₹15.99 lakh for the diesel variant. The starting prices have come down by around ₹2 lakh for the petrol and around ₹1.75 lakh for the diesel.

“There were customers’ feedback, who because of their lifestyle, wanted to move into the three-row segment, but not able to do it as they don’t have that kind of entry-level option (affordable). That is why we have brought this entry level price option,” Garg said.

Available in six and seven-seater configurations, the new Alcazar is powered by 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol Engine (6-Speed Manual Transmission and 7-Speed DCT) and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6-Speed Manual Transmission & 6-Speed Automatic transmission). The price ranges between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, the three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Safari, JSW MG Hector and Kia Carens have nearly tripled in the last three years to close at more than 3.35 lakh units in the last calendar year, said industry sources.

Between April and July this year also, the sales of this segment grew by 2.75 per cent year-on-year to 1,34,207 units as compared with 1,30,612 units in the same period last year.

Overall, in the SUV sales, Garg added that the rural sales have also recorded highest-ever growth in August at 21 per cent for HMIL, and between January and August it was 20 per cent this year, which was 17 per cent five years ago.

