IBM’s Arvind Krishna to deliver IIMB’s 46th convocation address on April 16

IBM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna will deliver the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) 46th convocation address on April 16.

This year’s convocation will be in the virtual mode and includes the announcement of gold medals. Students are to graduate in the virtual presence of Arvind Krishna; Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB; Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB; eminent Board members and members of the faculty.

The event is online at https://www.iimb.ac.in/convocation-2021/

Devi Prasad Shetty and Rishikesha T Krishnan will share their message and highlight achievements and accomplishments of the institute.

IIM-Bangalore also announced the names of the recipients of the institute’s Distinguished Alumni Awards for 2021. The awardees are Revathy Ashok, PGP 1980, Co-founder, Strategy Garage; J Laxman Rao, PGP 1982, Chairman & Managing Director, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., and Sameer Nair, PGP 1996, Co-founder, Gram Oorja are to be felicitated in a virtual function on April 17 (Saturday).

The awards, instituted in 2007 at IIMB, are given to alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit and excellence in their chosen field of endeavor – be it industry, management, entrepreneurship, research, academia, or social service. Each recipient of the prestigious award receives a citation and her/his name is engraved on the Wall of Fame at IIMB.