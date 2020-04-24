ICMR approves Medall Diagnostics for conducting Covid-19 tests

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
Medall Diagnostics, an integrated diagnostic services provider, today announced the receipt of approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting Covid-19 tests.
With a new 15,000 square feet central reference lab at Guindy in Chennai, equipped with state of the art equipment, Medall has the capacity to process close to 1,000 samples every day, positioning it as amongst the largest Covid-19 testing providers in the state.
Speaking on the approval received last evening, Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall, said, “There is an urgent need to bring in more and more private laboratories for testing the samples. Reliable testing to screen for the disease is becoming increasingly apparent.”
He added: “As a quality-focused, integrated diagnostic service provider, Medall is uniquely placed to meet the growing demand for reliable and quick testing of Coronavirus samples using the standard Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) testing methodology.”
He further added that he looks forward to working closely with the Tamil Nadu Government to enhance its testing capacity further.
