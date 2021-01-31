IEEE Kerala honours MS Valiathan with KPP Nambiar award

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala Section held the 2020 annual award ceremony in memory of its founder chair and the doyen of Electronic Industry KPP Nambiar.
The KPP Nambiar award had been instituted in 2017 to honour an Individual or Institution in the State for their significant contribution to the IEEE vision of advancing technology for society through research, popularizing the use of technology and applying technology for humanity, in particular for the unreserved.
The 2020 IEEE, KPP Nambiar award, was bestowed on M.S Valiathan, the renowned Cardiac surgeon and the founder - Director of Sri Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for his exemplary contributions in the creation and propagation of biomedical technologies in the country.
Accepting the award, Valiyathan said the nation requires three essential components- Capital, Plans and Regulations, and people’s spirit for its development.
‘For capital and plans and regulations to move on, we need human spirit. We have the capital, plans and regulations which form a project, but things are not moving. When we review our plans after ten years, and we find hardly 10 per cent is achieved, we should at least realize that we lack the spirit. KPP Nambiar was a personification of that spirit. Emulating his spirit of action to take the State forward is the greatest tribute we could pay him,’ Valiyathan said.
