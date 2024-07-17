Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) donated 10,000 doses of its anti-rabies vaccine to the economically backward people of five provinces in Vietnam.

About 75 percent of all emerging and re-emerging diseases are from animal origin and Hyderabad-based IIL used various technology platforms and developed vaccines against zoonotic diseases such as Rabies, Brucellosis, Leptospira, Porcine Cysticercosis, COVID-19 etc.

Many new vaccines such as Zika, KFD etc are under development, against diseases which are Zoonotic in nature.

“Besides being the largest manufacturer of Anti-Rabies vaccine in the world for both animal and human beings, IIL is spearheading the “One Health” initiative globally,’‘ IIL said in a release.