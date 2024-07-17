Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) donated 10,000 doses of its anti-rabies vaccine to the economically backward people of five provinces in Vietnam.
About 75 percent of all emerging and re-emerging diseases are from animal origin and Hyderabad-based IIL used various technology platforms and developed vaccines against zoonotic diseases such as Rabies, Brucellosis, Leptospira, Porcine Cysticercosis, COVID-19 etc.
Many new vaccines such as Zika, KFD etc are under development, against diseases which are Zoonotic in nature.
“Besides being the largest manufacturer of Anti-Rabies vaccine in the world for both animal and human beings, IIL is spearheading the “One Health” initiative globally,’‘ IIL said in a release.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.