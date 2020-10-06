IIM Kozhikode to launch e-learning hub for villagers

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode will soon be launching an e-learning hub and library as a pilot project for villagers in Mavoor, one of the five villages adopted by the institute under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).
Also read: IIM Kozhikode admits over 50% women in PG programme 2020-21
Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said that the institute has been a pioneer in spearheading social development at community levelswebinar, and programmes such as the UBA are aimed at creating a virtuous cycle between society and an inclusive academic system by providing knowledge and practices for emerging professions.
He was speaking at an awareness-driven webinar discussion on the National Education Policy 2020. The virtual session coordinated by the UBA Cell of IIM Kozhikode met with overwhelming response as more than 450 participants were introduced and briefed on the various aspects of NEP 2020, by an expert panel of IIMK faculty members.
IIM Kozhikode is a partner institute for the UBA programme and has been actively playing a role in furthering the development agenda and fortifying institutional capacity and giving training relevant to national needs, especially those of rural India.
Also read: IIM-Kozhikode attains global stature with QS ranking
Anubha Shekhar Sinha, Coordinator, UBA Cell, IIM Kozhikode said that IIM Kozhikode has adopted five villages — Mavoor, Kuttikkattoor, Narikkuni, Puthur and Puthuppadi — of Kozhikode under the UBA initiative. The baseline socio-economic survey and focus group discussions are being carried out with the involvement of faculties and PGP students of IIMK, to prepare the Village Development Plan (VDP) for each village. The intervention activities will be brought in action based on the VDP, she said.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...