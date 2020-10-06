IIM Kozhikode to launch e-learning hub for villagers

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode will soon be launching an e-learning hub and library as a pilot project for villagers in Mavoor, one of the five villages adopted by the institute under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said that the institute has been a pioneer in spearheading social development at community levelswebinar, and programmes such as the UBA are aimed at creating a virtuous cycle between society and an inclusive academic system by providing knowledge and practices for emerging professions.

He was speaking at an awareness-driven webinar discussion on the National Education Policy 2020. The virtual session coordinated by the UBA Cell of IIM Kozhikode met with overwhelming response as more than 450 participants were introduced and briefed on the various aspects of NEP 2020, by an expert panel of IIMK faculty members.

IIM Kozhikode is a partner institute for the UBA programme and has been actively playing a role in furthering the development agenda and fortifying institutional capacity and giving training relevant to national needs, especially those of rural India.

Anubha Shekhar Sinha, Coordinator, UBA Cell, IIM Kozhikode said that IIM Kozhikode has adopted five villages — Mavoor, Kuttikkattoor, Narikkuni, Puthur and Puthuppadi — of Kozhikode under the UBA initiative. The baseline socio-economic survey and focus group discussions are being carried out with the involvement of faculties and PGP students of IIMK, to prepare the Village Development Plan (VDP) for each village. The intervention activities will be brought in action based on the VDP, she said.