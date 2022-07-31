IISc signs MoU with Indian Navy for collaborative research in aviation

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Navy have signed an MoU to collaborate on aviation research and development, and to ramp up self-reliance efforts for the Indian Navy, in line with the goals of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

“The MoU provides a formal basis for the Indian Navy to interact with relevant faculty members at IISc and will promote joint research programmes in areas of mutual interest,” Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Captain Sridhar Warrier, Registrar, IISc and Captain P Vinayagam, Capt (APP), Indian Navy, in the presence of senior members of the Navy including Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, VSM, ACNS (Air Materiel), and Commodore Raja Vinod, Commodore Superintendent, NAY (Goa), apart from other senior officers from the Indian Navy.

The areas of collaboration under this MoU will fall under the domain of Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, including design and education technology. Specialisations that will be under focus include Propulsion and Propulsion Systems, Steel Technology, Metallurgy and Material Sciences, Operational Research, Nanotechnology and MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning.

.