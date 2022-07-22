IIT Madras and Mphasis collaborate to accelerate applied research in Quantum Computing

Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Mphasis, an IT solutions provider signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a hub for quantum science and technology that produces top-quality graduates by promoting fundamental and applied research in quantum technologies.

The MoU will also include developing and attracting talent to the quantum ecosystem by offering a limited number of high-value top-up scholarships to students who excel in research. This initiative is funded by Mphasis F1 Foundation, (the CSR arm of Mphasis) with a grant of ₹21 crores over five years.

IIT Madras and Mphasis together will enable the development and attraction of talent to the quantum ecosystem by offering a limited number of high-value top-up scholarships to students who excel in research, full-time foreign students, and post-doctoral researchers, who will be offered globally competitive remuneration along with accessible and curated course materials.

This partnership will create a consortium of government, academia and industry that will focus on research, bringing together multidisciplinary teams to solve challenges currently limiting the industrial applications of quantum science and technologies, said Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

Quantum technology is at the brim of revolutionising quantum computing, sensing, and communication thereby leading to the emergence of new businesses and business models. The collaboration with IIT Madras and the Government of India will enable the company to harness the vast potential of quantum computing, enabling top capabilities and skills development for the future, said Srikanth Karra, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Mphasis.

Elaborating on the projects to be taken up by this program, Anil Prabhakar, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, the lab built through this partnership will harness the potential of quantum technologies and uncover the areas expected to achieve early gains with quantum computers and migrate real-world use cases onto quantum computers. It will also evaluate the societal needs and consequences of having access to quantum computers and employ quantum computers for basic research.