IIT-Madras incubated Revoh Innovations raises $150,000 in seed funding

IIT-Madras incubated electric vehicle (EV) sub-component manufacturing startup, Revoh Innovations Private Ltd., has raised $150,000 in seed funding from angel investors - Vel Kanniappan and Ravi Renganathan.

Revoh Innovations’ R&D, manufacturing, and operations are based out of IIT-M Research Park. In a press statement, the start-up said it is looking to setting up a standalone manufacturing unit in SIPCOT, Chennai using the fundraising proceeds. The R&D division will continue to function from IIT-M Research Park, it added.

Incorporated a couple of years ago by a handful of Electronics Engineering graduates, Revoh’s primary goal is to localise the electric vehicles’ subcomponents’ manufacturing and eventually reduce the dependence on foreign manufacturers.

Currently, Revoh Innovations can produce 2,000 motor controllers per month for various applications such as EV, healthcare, solar energy, industrial, agriculture and domestic uses. It has around 25 reputed clients across MNCs and start-ups.