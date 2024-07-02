Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) is going to organise a ‘Sports Tech start-up Conclave’ in New Delhi on July 12 and 13. The Conclave will showcase IIT Madras’ commitment to promote sports start-ups in India and its plans to technologically support the Indian Government for hosting Olympics 2036. Supporting indigenisation in the sports goods manufacturing firms will also be a focus area, says a release.

Sports ecosystem

A key objective of this Centre is to work towards indigenisation and technology support for Atmanirbhar Bharat in this field. The Conclave will witness the launch of far-reaching programmes that are in line with the Government of India’s vision for sports development in the Nation and also just ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled to commence on July 26.

Key objectives of the event include promoting technology start-ups in sports and creating a technology ecosystem in sports. The CESSA will support 10 novel sports tech start-ups with a total investment to the tune of ₹5 crore investment through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies with incubation support as well. Over the next five years, IIT Madras will lead the drive to incubate at least 200 sports technology start-ups from India with novel ideas.

The Conclave will also spell out vision and plans for access to quality sports education through digital platforms of IIT for various players in the sports ecosystem in the country and also potential collaborative models between various players involved in sports education ecosystem in the country. It will also pave the way for creating supporting structures to support the initiatives of the Government of India and various sports bodies towards hosting the Olympics 2036 with active technology support from IIT Madras CESSA, the release said.