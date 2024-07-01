Adding to the country’s defence exports, Kolkota-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) would build an advanced ocean-going tug for Bangladesh Navy at a cost of approximately $21 million.

The GRSE signed an agreement with the Directorate General - Defence Purchase, Ministry of Defence of Bangladesh, on Sunday for the construction and handing over the advanced ocean-going tug in two years, the defence PSU said in a statement on Monday. Tugs are special boats for assisting other vessels to get into and out of port.

This is the second deal in a week between the two countries, with GRSE inking another contract with Bangladesh for delivery of a Trailing Suction Hopper (TSH) dredger.

“The overall length of the ocean-going tug will be nearly 61 m, and the vessel will be about 15.80 m wide with a depth nearly 6.80 m. The tug’s draught requirement with a full load will be around 4.8 m while its bollard pull capacity will be 76 tonnes ahead and 50 tonnes astern,” the GRSE shared.

The ship’s maximum speed with a full load will be at least 13 knots.

GRSE’s Director (Shipbuilding) Commodore Shantanu Bose, Indian Navy (Retd), and Commodore AKM Maruf Hassan, Director - Purchase (Navy), Directorate General - Defence Purchase, Ministry of Defence, Bangladesh, were present during the signing of the agreement.

Vessel capability

The tug’s primary roles will include towing of ships at sea, both alongside and astern, assist them during berthing and casting off as well as help them in turning through pushing and pulling, said the GRSE. The vessel will also have the capability to carry out rescue and salvage operations at sea. Its secondary roles will be to provide firefighting support to ships at sea and limited pollution control measures.

The defence PSU informed that the platform will be extremely robust with a capability to operate even at sea state 5 (wind speeds of 17-21 knots and wave heights of 2-3 m) with dynamic positioning - 2 system capability. This is an advanced computer-controlled system that allows a ship to maintain its heading and position without the use of mooring lines or anchors, it added.

On June 22, GRSE entered into a contract with a German company for the delivery of at least four multi-purpose cargo vessels at a cost of approximately $45 million.