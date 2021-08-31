In Delhi, not many students are likely to turn up in the first week

As schools in Delhi plan to reopen from class IX- XII from September 1, parents are likely to assess the situation for a week before they send their children to the schools. “We would like to see how things are for a week. Even if most of the teachers have got at least one dose of vaccination, students cannot be vaccinated and I would not want to take a chance,” said Rajeshwari Chaubey, whose daughter is studying in Class XI.

Besides, for most of the parents, transportation might be an issue and they would have to use private vehicle to drop their children to the school.

According to the Delhi government, in the last one month, several drives have been instituted in Delhi to vaccinate teachers and 98 per cent of Delhi government School teachers and all school staff have received their first dose and some are getting the second dose as well.

Last week, the Delhi government has come up with a notification that all public and private schools, universities and coaching centres in the national capital will reopen from classes IX-XII from September 1. However, it will not be mandatory for the students to attend schools, institutes or colleges and only those who wish to attend and have permission from parents/guardians can do so.

“There are few challenges ahead such as the classes will be in the blended mode and teachers will have to ensure that they are able to focus on both online and offline students equally and adjusting to this mode might take sometime,” said a teacher who didn’t wish to be named.

All the colleges, schools and institutes will be reopened but they should strictly follow all Covid-19 appropriate protocol and maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, teachers also think that not many students might turn up in the first week and might continue with the online classes for the initial period.

This decision of reopening of schools was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority of the Delhi government last week. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that this is being done in the light of Covid-19 cases reducing drastically in Delhi.