Income Tax Department to launch e-filing portal today

The Income Tax Department will launch a a new e-filing portal on Monday. It claims that new portal will have many tax-payer friendly features.

While many users on social media complained that new site had crashed within minutes of the launch on Monday morning, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified that the portal was yet to go live.

The portal can be accessed through the address www.incometax.gov.in. "The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing the taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers" the department had said in a statement on Saturday.

Features

This portal has been integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers. All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.

The portal will provide ITR preparation software available with interactive questions free of cost, to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with. Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.

Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30).

It has been decided to set up a new call centre for taxpayer assistance and prompt response to taxpayer queries. The portal will have functionalities for filing Income Tax forms, to add tax professionals and for submitting responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals.

It has been clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. A mobile application will be also be released soon after the portal is launched.