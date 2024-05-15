Income Tax department on Tuesday said that a tragic fire incident occurred at the Central Revenue building in the ITO area in the capital.

An Office Superintendent was trapped due to smoke and lost his life, despite best efforts to save him, the IT Department said in a social media post at platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Although the fire is now under control, the cause is being ascertained, it added.

No physical records have been damaged and there was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all Income Tax Returns are being filed online and all related proceedings are also being conducted electronically, the IT department post said.