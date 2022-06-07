India adds 3,714 new Covid-19 cases; 7 deaths

India has reported 3,714 new cases in the last 24 hours with 2,513 recoveries taking the total recoveries at 4.26 crore. The active Covid-19 caseload now stands at 26,976. The death toll claimbed to 5,24,708 with seven fatalities

Vaccinations

India vaccinated nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, June 6, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on June 7, 13,96,169 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 48,702 were first doses and 5.24 lakh were second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 34,775 first doses and 1.03 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1.07 lakh first doses and 2.66 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

Precautionary doses of 80,033 were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.33 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

A total vaccine doses of 1,94,27,16,543 have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.66 crore total first doses and 83.06 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, about 5.96 crore total first doses and 4.63 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.45 crore first doses and nearly 1.80 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 27.59 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.42 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall, among the States with 32.98 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.73 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.05 crore doses.