The Airbus Defence and Space Quality Management System (QMS) for the C295 aircraft has received approval from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) to produce detailed parts and sub-assemblies in India.

As per the approval, Airbus Defence and Space is working with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to produce detailed parts and sub-assemblies at various locations in India.

“This certification demonstrates the continuing trust and confidence of DGAQA in Airbus quality standards. All detailed parts for the C295 will be manufactured in India under exacting Airbus quality standards,’‘ Jorge Tamarit Degenhardt, VP - Head of C295 India Programme, Airbus Defence and Space said in a release.

“We continue to work in strong partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to apply a robust and comprehensive quality framework for successful aircraft manufacturing in India for the C295 ‘Make in India’ programme under the policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

India formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet, in September 2021. Under the contractual agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain.

The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. The first C295 aircraft was delivered to the Indian Air Force in September 2023.

The certification is part of this programme, which involves the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem: from the production of detailed parts to assembly, test, delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.