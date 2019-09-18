India Cements’ N Srinivasan is a member of TTD

N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements has been appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams by the Andhra Pradesh government.

“I thank the Chief Minister of AP Jagan Mohan Reddy for bestowing this honour. As an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I am humbled by this choice,” N Srinivasan said in a statement. Srinivasan is one of the several new members appointed for TTD by the AP government.