India is keen to restart discussions with the current Bangladeshi government over rights to operate a terminal at Mongla port. It is also funding development of the Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka, senior officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) told businessline.

The Ministry also plans to leverage the India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) – a company that was formed in 2015 to develop ports overseas, as a specialist entity that would be taking up operations, maintenance and other related activities for port terminals in the neighbourhood. The entity will be ramped up – man-power wise – as its presence expands overseas.

“We want to start operations at Mongla port – one terminal there. But we are also aware of the ongoing political developments there. We intend to take up the discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) soon; and through them with the government in Bangladesh. Hopefully there will be positive development soon,” the official said.

Bangladesh port

Earlier this year, India obtained the operational rights to a terminal at Bangladesh’s Mongla port – the second largest sea-port there after Chiitagong. This was India’s third successful overseas bid after Chabahar (Iran) and Sittwe (Myanmar). The terminal was expected to be operated by Indian Port Global Ltd (IPGL).

For India, the Mongla port terminal is expected to significantly improve trade connectivity and regional influence. In 2018, Bangladesh granted India full access to both the Chittagong and Mongla ports for transit and cargo shipping.

“We are looking at Mongla as a strategic port of call allowing us better acess to North Eastern region and a foothold in the Indian Ocean region,” the official said.

Sri Lankan port

In case of Kankesanthurai port (KKS Port) in Sri Lanka, located 104 km (56 nautical miles) from Karaikal Port in Puducherry in India. The full project cost was estimated at $60 million-odd.

A direct passenger ship service connecting Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Kankesanthurai port near Jaffna covers 111 km (60 nautical miles) in about 3.5 hours is operational.

“As of now, there will be a Ro-Ro, Ro – Pax service; which will restart soon. We are investing in the terminal there; and if required may look at scaling up,” the official said.